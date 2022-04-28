Watch: New ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Trailer Bares Its Teeth

We all know that Jurassic World Dominion is going to be one of the year’s biggest box office hits, but we can also agree that predecessor Fallen Kingdom was a touch on the disappointing side. However, when all else fails, Hollywood is always ready to hit the big red nostalgia button, which in this case is a huge positive.

Despite being one of the very few franchises in history to spawn three movies that have each earned over a billion dollars, the sixth installment in the dino-centric series still needs to sell itself to the masses, which it’s done by combining the old with new. Uniting Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion is shaping up to be Jurassic Park‘s version of a Greatest Hits album.

The latest trailer reveals plenty of brand new footage, and it looks as though the entire film is going to be nothing but wall-to-wall action, fast-paced chases both on foot and in, on, or around various vehicles, with the odd wry one-liner sprinkled in for good measure. If we’re being honest, that’s exactly what the people want from Jurassic World Dominion, and we’re happy to have Colin Trevorrow beam it directly into our eyeballs.

The hotly-anticipated blockbuster is only a few short weeks away from coming to theaters on June 10, so you can guarantee that there’s going to be plenty more footage on the way from Jurassic World Dominion as the marketing campaign reaches a toothy crescendo.