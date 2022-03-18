Watch: New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo celebrates 50 days to its release

This latest promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness celebrates the movie reaching cinemas in just 50 days. We got our first look at the much-anticipated sequel when its trailer was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and MCU fans have been in full hype mode ever since. Though we’d love to use the Time Stone to reduce the wait, thankfully the franchise’s latest major crossover event is now just over a month and a half away, as this thrilling new teaser reminds us.

“The Multiverse awaits,” wrote the official Doctor Strange Twitter account when sharing the promo on social media this Friday. “In 50 days, experience Marvel Studios’ [Doctor Strange] in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6.” Though it only lasts for 12-seconds, the video showcases all four members of the movie’s Team Strange. Catch it via the tweet below:

The Multiverse awaits. In 50 days, experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/vKoZwm6E14 — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) March 18, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is shown looking superheroic against a mountainous backdrop, while America Chavez (MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez) proves what a handy addition to the gang she is when lunging in for a punch against an unseen enemy. Benedict Wong’s Wong then displays why he’s the Sorcerer Supreme by taking on Gargantos single-handed. A bloodied and pale Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is featured next before the promo ends with a Strange variant — Defender Strange, as fans have dubbed him, due to his look coming from The Defenders comics.

While Team Strange will be at the center of the film, Doctor Strange 2 is expected to be packed to the rafters with various other familiar faces. Patrick Stewart is back as Professor X, for one, and he’s confirmed to be part of the Illuminati, so maybe we should expect Mr. Fantastic and Namor, too. It might feel like it’s still a ways away, but sit tight, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be screening on theater screens before you know it.