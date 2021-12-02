The box art for an upcoming Marvel LEGO set is doing the rounds online, as it appears to confirm a new villain for next May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to this set, Team Strange — that’s Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, his best bud Wong (Benedict Wong), fellow Avenger Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) — are set to do battle with cyclopic creature Gargantos.

So who is this gigantic monstrosity who will pose enough of a threat to need four superpowered beings to tackle it? Well, even if you’re a seasoned Marvel fan, you’d be forgiven for not having heard of Gargantos before, as the monster’s only ever made two appearances in the history of Marvel Comics. First, in 1969’s The Sub-Mariner #13, from Roy Thomas and Marie Severin, and then 20 years later in 1989’s X-Factor Annual #4.

BREAKING: A lego set for #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness has surfaced online, providing new looks at the leads fighting against Gargantos! pic.twitter.com/HrSEoeEXMu — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 2, 2021

Simply put, Gargantos is a sea creature that dwells in the underwater continent of Lemuria. In its first appearance, the Lemurian tyrant Naga sought to best Namor of Atlantis by sending his monstrous champion after the hero. Namor defeated Gargantos, however, and dethroned Naga, ushering in a new era of peace for Lemuria. His second appearance, meanwhile, came during a storyline in which Jean Grey is kidnapped by Deviant Lemurian villain Ghaur.

It’s interesting that Gargantos is coming to the MCU right around the same time as Namor himself. The Atlantean royal is thought to show up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there’s also a strong chance he’ll cameo in Doctor Strange 2 first. As for its role in the movie, Gargantos is likely one of the giant monsters that Strange will have to face as he traverses the multiverse. Maybe it’ll feature as a lackey for interdimensional entity Shuma-Gorath.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to theaters on May 6, 2022.