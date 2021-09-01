What If…? May Have Just Set The Stage For Doctor Strange 2

The multiverse is the name of the game when it comes to the MCU right now. Loki just opened the doors to other timelines, with What If…? currently exploring the different realities that are out there. Soon, Spider-Man: No Way Home will get in on the action and then it looks like it’ll come to a head with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are eager to see how each of these entries in the franchise connect with each other, then, and today’s What If…? episode may prove to be a key link in the chain.

Episode 4 of the animated series ponders the question “What if Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” and explores a universe where Christine Palmer died in a car crash, leaving Strange to become obsessed with using the Mystic Arts to reverse time and revive her. The former surgeon’s efforts weaken the fabric of spacetime to such a degree that The Watcher considers interfering but decides that he should let events play out, lest he endanger all existence.

This makes clear that the actions of one reckless individual – specifically, Strange – can tear the entire multiverse asunder. We’ve already got a taste of this in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, but this warning could prove to be more relevant to DS2. Whether it be Strange or Scarlet Witch who causes problems in that movie, however, nobody but Marvel knows.

Episode 4 also marks the second appearance of the interdimensional tentacled creature Captain Carter fought in episode 1. Fans are confident this is Shuma-Gorath and that it could turn out to be a major villain in DS2. What’s more, it’s important to note that Dark Strange doesn’t actually die in this episode. Instead, he’s trapped in his now-dead bubble universe, likely to be driven mad by grief, and would make a powerful and dangerous adversary if he made the jump to live-action in the sequel.

With every piece of the puzzle, we’re getting closer to perceiving the overall picture. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in March 2022, but in the meantime, What If…? continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.