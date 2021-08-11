Marvel’s What If…? Fans Think Captain Carter Fought A Classic Villain

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, then chances are that you’ve already long since watched the first episode of Marvel’s What If…?, the franchise’s first canonical foray into animation. Unsurprisingly, the internet has been buzzing about the premiere all day, which brought Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter back to our screens, albeit with a twist.

The premise of the first installment was relatively simple given the show’s limitless multiversal possibilities, and effectively delivered a fairly straightforward rehash of Captain America: The First Avenger with Peggy replacing Steve Rogers, hitting many of the same plot beats as she sought to defeat the Red Skull and turn the tide of World War II with a little help from Bucky Barnes, the Howlin’ Commandos and Howard Stark.

However, one major deviation saw Captain Carter and her crew face off a massive tentacled beast from another dimension that the Nazis were trying to bring into our world. As you can see from the reactions below, a lot of folks think that the Eldritch horror in question is Shuma Gorath, who could be set for a return somewhere down the line.

i think this is obvious that it is Shuma Gorath, but idk akshdksjsn pic.twitter.com/tsD3s1dfvW — val (@rivccan) August 11, 2021

If this is supposedly Shuma Gorath, and both Shuma Gorath, and Captain Carter are reported to appear in “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness”, could Shuma Gorath be this version of that reappears in the film?? pic.twitter.com/uQEIZZg8dT — The One Above All (@Spectacular_PVR) August 11, 2021

So its likely that she’ll be in DS2 this looks like Shuma Gorath 9/10 episode ❣️ #WhatIf #CaptainCarter pic.twitter.com/cuYOaTUmYf — rayven she/her (@scarletstrangee) August 11, 2021

Me getting my hopes up for Shuma Gorath’s MCU debut after I saw green tentacles come out of a portal pic.twitter.com/Wv8bwlNYxq — James Degnan (@JamesDegnan12) August 11, 2021

So the octopus creature thing in #WhatIf was Shuma Gorath right?? — 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐊𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@eternalwhitman) August 11, 2021

If you thought those green tentacles were Shuma-Gorath, but disbelieved after seeing a mouth with teeth and thought "It's not Shuma-Gorath, he has no teeth, just a big eye", don't worry, your/our theories may still be right. That is why: pic.twitter.com/2I1RdyzMk2 — 🟢 Nightmare's bitch (@godof_magic) August 11, 2021

THAT HAD TO BE… SHUMA GORATH?! Oh my lord. pic.twitter.com/1OlTawhBaO — That's the way… (@Maahi_Veh) August 11, 2021

I would put money on the #WhatIfMarvel Squid thing being Shuma Gorath, and that would be the perfect way to show a live action Captain Carter in MoM — white trash (@toothless_daddy) August 11, 2021

I'm betting any money that the final scene of Captain Carter will be set AFTER Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that wherever her and Shuma Gorath went will be somewhere that Strange and that stumble across in the film. pic.twitter.com/wBSiWTnb5f — connor in the multiverse of madness ❤️💫 (@whoronomy) August 11, 2021

trying to figure out if that squid was Shuma-Gorath pic.twitter.com/nE3O3o2iv6 — the bad guy (@thescarletprint) August 11, 2021

Even by the standards of the comic book industry, Shuma Gorath has some pretty wild and crazy origins. One of four undying extra-dimensional beings tasked with overseeing a metaphysical invasion of the Marvel universe, they can be rendered inert by the conceptual form of death, and the creature is typically positioned as an enemy of Doctor Strange.

With Multiverse of Madness just a few months away and Captain Carter vanishing, you can understand why there’s expectations that Marvel’s What If…? could plant some seeds that end up sprouting in live-action.