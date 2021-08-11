MCU Fans Are Going Crazy For What If…?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe simply can’t be stopped, and after releasing no new content for the first time ever during 2020 as the pandemic turned both the release calendar and the industry at large into a shadow of its former self, the world’s biggest and most commercially successful franchise is back in a huge way this year.

It’s only the second week of August, but we’ve already seen Disney Plus exclusives WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki dominate both the headlines and the cultural conversation, while Black Widow is still in the news over a month after it hit theaters and Premier Access simultaneously, albeit not for entirely positive reasons.

Marvel’s What If…? has premiered today, marking the MCU’s first canonical animated project. Thanks to Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher and the syrupy smooth tones of his narration, we know that all of the stories take place in various pockets of the multiverse, following on nicely from the events of the Loki Season 1 finale.

As you can see from the reactions below, it would appear as though a lot of MCU fans fired up the Mouse House’s streaming service almost as soon as they woke up to devour Marvel’s What If…?.

I fucking love what if already easily the best marvel Disney plus show — john (@gatoradecrypto) August 11, 2021

HOLY fuck i watched the first episode of what if from Marvel and man this is so good and the animation is perfect i love it so much. — Lukasz (@LukaszBorges) August 11, 2021

Just watched marvels What If and it was good. It was fun and I would love to see it become a yearly series with a new season every year — Møhid Hell Yeah (@MohidHellYeah) August 11, 2021

Marvel what if series might be about 20 mins and all I can say is that not enough time for any of the type of expansive shit they could go off on this series man — ZENKETS (@MarquisMcfall) August 11, 2021

Marvel’s What If episode 1 is great. I hope we will see Captain Carter in live action. — JRH (@jamesrhorsley) August 11, 2021

Just finished Ep. 1 of Marvel’s What If and I’m convinced Peggy Carter would’ve been a better Captain America pic.twitter.com/oyge5eTzJf — ChiefMufasa🦁 (@ChiefMufasa2) August 11, 2021

Finished the first episode of Marvel’s “What If..?” And I gotta say, I’m very interested to see where this goes. I wasn’t a huge fan of the first Captain America so this episode was alright but I’m excited for next week to see a new story!!! — Jacobdreeves2005 (@ihaveaproblem05) August 11, 2021

Marvel’s What If? animation >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>any anime — Jay Wood (@jay_wood94) August 11, 2021

Peggy telling Bucky that maybe he’s afraid of trains is fucked up from marvel 😩 I’m suing #WhatIf #AgentCarter #BuckyBarnes pic.twitter.com/maM1KNuNXu — stinkies (@whores4marvel) August 11, 2021

the animation for “Marvel’s What If?” is top tier! the action brilliant! i feel like a youth watching captain america: the first avenger for the first time, amazing! #WhatIf @whatifofficial — alain baltazar (@0nlyAlain) August 11, 2021

1 episode in and Marvel's What If..? is already one of the best projects they came out with — Bobby 🇭🇹✊🏾 (@BobbyCheessteak) August 11, 2021

There’s only nine episodes in the first season as opposed to the ten that were initially announced, but another batch of episodes is already in development and Marvel Animation Studios could be in the offing to keep everything in-house. Marvel’s What If…? delivers exactly what the people want to see, reinventing familiar stories with surprising twists and turns, all packed full of Easter Eggs, references and visual cues to the MCU’s long and illustrious thirteen-year history.