Watch: New Marvel’s Eternals Clip Teases An Adventure Centuries In The Making

In less than a fortnight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be reshaped like never before. The Eternals, unfathomably powerful beings created by cosmic overseers the Celestials, have been in hiding on Earth for millennia, refusing (or unable; TBA) to interfere with mortal life. At least, that’s usually the case.

Truth be told, MCU boss Kevin Feige has done a terrific job of running a spoiler and leak-free ship since assuming leadership, so fans truthfully don’t know just how loyal to the source material this live-action adaptation will be. Of the scraps that have been doled out, though, it seems as though the team’s mortal enemy, so-called Deviants, will play their part as the central antagonists.

You won’t find any further clarification on that front in today’s teaser, but there are plenty of smiles and spectacles to behold. Check it out for yourselves below.

The Eternals is set to follow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as only the second of Marvel’s movies not to feature (cameos and post-credits scenes excluded) characters from the Avengers saga, and it’ll be interesting to see how audiences respond to this all-new chapter in the franchise.

The Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.