Watch: New ‘Morbius’ featurette hypes up multiversal crossovers

Sony’s received a lot of flak for continually delaying Morbius over the past two years, but there’s a chance it may end up being to the movie’s benefit. Now what was otherwise a superhero flick of middling interest is coming out in the wake of the phenomenal popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which officially connected the MCU to the Sonyverse. And this new featurette is keen to stress Morbius‘ potential for some multiversal madness of its own.

As you can see below, the promo showcases star Jared Leto hyping up both the character of Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who transforms into a “living vampire”, and the “much larger universe” that he’s now a part of. As the former Suicide Squad actor says, “the multiverse has officially opened, and there’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up.”

The film’s promotion hasn’t been shy about revealing one of these villain meet-ups, as Michael Keaton’s Vulture has turned up in most of the trailers, even though he’ll probably only end up having a minute or so of screentime. Fans had been confused why he was in this movie at all, but Leto’s remarks seem to confirm we’ve got another Venom-like universe-hop on our hands.

Of course, all this talk of the bad guys forming a league of their own heavily hints at the formation of the Sinister Six. No Way Home stopped one short of bringing the team to life, which must’ve been a deliberate ploy from Sony to hold back the Six for their own spinoff franchise. So could we be in for a Tom Hardy cameo in Morbius? Or maybe even an appearance from Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio? And, remember, Spider-Man exists somewhere in this universe.

You never know, Morbius may surprise us and turn out to be a surprisingly standout entry in 2022’s stream of superhero releases. We’ll get to find out when it finally hits theaters on April 1.