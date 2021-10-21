Watch: New Red Notice Trailer Teases Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

What could be Netflix’s biggest movie yet is right around the corner. Red Notice is set to unite three of the biggest stars in Hollywood – Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – for the first time ever in an explosive action-comedy. From writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, this one has been in the works for a long while – held up, as so many productions have been, by the pandemic – but now it’s finally about to launch on streaming next month.

With Red Notice‘s release just weeks away, Netflix has now dropped the latest trailer, which promises all the thrills, laughs and amazing chemistry between its leading trio that you could ask for. As the synopsis puts it, “The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

Johnson stars as FBI agent John Hartley, who recruits Nolan Booth (Reynolds), the world’s second-best art thief, to help him bring down the world’s best art thief, codename The Bishop (Gadot). Unfortunately for Hartley, The Bishop is several steps ahead, and she frames him for her own crimes. Hartley must team up with Booth to stop her and clear the Red Notice – a global alert issued by Interpol – on his name.

Johnson and Reynolds look to make a hilarious odd-couple double act, both of them very much playing to type as a tough-man action hero and sarcastic comic relief. Gadot, meanwhile, is clearly having a blast throwing off her heroic Wonder Woman persona to play a classic femme fatale character. Chris Diamantopoulos and Rita Arya are also in the cast in undisclosed roles.

After screening in select theaters from November 5th, Red Notice then arrives on Netflix worldwide from November 12th.