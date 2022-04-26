Watch: New ‘Uncharted’ Promo Captures a Day in the Life of Tom Holland

As 'Uncharted' hits digital, this new promo for the Sony movie captures a day in the life of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

Following its arrival in theaters back in February, Uncharted became available on digital from today, April 26, meaning fans of the iconic franchise can now relive the action/adventure flick from the comfort of their own home. Ruben Fleischer’s movie saw Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland make his debut as treasure hunter Nathan Drake, with the story exploring his origins.

Fans initially bristled at Holland’s casting, but though he’s not exactly a match for the character in the games, the British star turned in an entertaining performance — likely helped by how much fun he had making the film. For evidence of that, check out this new featurette which documents a day in the life of Holland on set.

“What’s a day on set with @TomHolland1996 like?” reads Sony Pictures’ caption for the promo, which they shared on Twitter (see below tweet). “Come along to see all the behind-the-scenes magic of [Uncharted]! See more Tom when you get the movie on Digital NOW!”

What’s a day on set with @TomHolland1996 like? Come along to see all the behind-the-scenes magic of @UnchartedMovie! See more Tom when you get the movie on Digital NOW! https://t.co/8rhpiPGJH8



🎥: @HarryHolland99 pic.twitter.com/NGxnzU3Gmj — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2022

As it mired in development hell for years, it seemed like the Uncharted movie would never see the light of day for a long while there, but luckily that extended wait didn’t harm its box office haul as it currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing release of 2022, with its $393 million global total. A sequel has yet to be officially announced, but seeing as Sony’s CEO has hinted that one is on its way, it’s all but a done deal.

A follow-up would make Uncharted Holland’s second Sony franchise. He’d no doubt be eager to reprise the part, given how much he clearly enjoyed himself on the first one. We know how much he threw himself into the role, even going undercover as a bartender at a London bar in order to prepare for Drake’s occupation in the film. It doesn’t look like Holland is lamenting not getting the young James Bond gig he originally wanted.

Uncharted is available to rent and buy on digital now. It’ll release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 10.