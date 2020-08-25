Watch: Nicolas Cage Is On The Hunt In National Treasure 3 Fan Trailer

Nicholas Cage has brought us a ton of exciting and interesting characters over the course of his career, from a powerful sorcerer to a skilled car thief and almost everything in between. Of the many great roles he’s played, though, none have resonated better with the younger crowd than that of Benjamin Franklin Gates from the National Treasure series.

Sure, the original and its sequel weren’t exactly critically acclaimed, with the first film sitting at 46% and the second one at 36%, but with over $800 million between them at the box office, it’s clear that the franchise is a hit with audiences. And why wouldn’t it be?

It impressively blends intriguing conspiracy theories with real US history all while featuring some great actors. Alongside Cage, we’ve also seen Diane Kruger, Jon Voight, Helen Mirren, Harvey Keitel and Ed Harris show up in various roles. And while the cast for the upcoming third installment has still yet to be finalized, a new fan trailer at least gives us a little taste of how National Treasure 3 might look.

Using clips from several Nicolas Cage movies, along with a bunch of other films that the actor wasn’t involved in, this video teases another thrilling adventure for our hero and should get fans excited for the threequel. Details like its release date, plot and everything else still remain under lock and key, but if it’s anything like what we see here, we’ll be happy.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, it may be some time before we learn more about National Treasure 3, but it is indeed happening and while we wait for the studio to bring us additional info on it, fan-made creations like the one above will have to keep us going.