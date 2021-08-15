Watch: Noah’s Shark Trailer Teases Schlocky Monster Madness

Every year, the VOD market is flooded with hundreds upon hundreds of bargain basement titles made on a shoestring budget, and many of them fall into the category of being so unquestionably awful that they end up becoming entertaining as a result. Make no mistake, Noah’s Shark looks terrible, but there’s something endearing about how the project has been cobbled together at an obvious cost of absolute pennies.

To give you a better idea of what we’re dealing with, Noah’s Shark is directed by Mark Polonia, the filmmaker behind such titles as Invasion of the Empire of the Apes and Bigfoot Vs. Zombies, with star Jeff Kirkendall having appeared in Jurassic Shark 2: Aquapocalypse, while the supporting players include Frozen Sasquatch‘s Tim Hatch and Jamie Morgan from The Man with No Pants.

For what it’s worth, the plot follows a fame-hungry televangelist and his film crew seeking out the fabled Noah’s Ark, but they discover the wreck is guarded by a prehistoric great white. Based on the footage, what follows is some of the most laughably unconvincing acting, special effects and compositing that you’re ever likely to see, but there’s always an audience for this kind of unashamed B-tier trash that never takes itself too seriously.

In fact, Noah’s Shark is just the latest in a long line of shark-themed thrillers to have rolled out in the last year alone, following hot on the heels of Great White, Sharks of the Corn, Shark Island and Huge Shark, while Sylvester Stallone can currently be heard as The Suicide Squad‘s King Shark, and Tommy Wiseau is still planning to make Big Shark his first directorial effort since The Room, so it’ll never be safe to go back in the water.