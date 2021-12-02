The first trailer for Shut In has arrived and by the looks of it, it seems to be offering a claustrophobic home invasion thriller film for audiences.

But don’t expect to find the movie in theaters per se, you’ll likely have to shut yourself in and watch it from home because it will be exclusively streaming on The Daily Wire website as the Ben Shapiro-founded media company’s debut original film.

The plot centers around a young single mom who must do everything she can to save her kids after she is held captive, barricaded inside a pantry by her violent ex-boyfriend. Rainey Qualley’s Jessica is the woman who must use ingenuity to protect her two small children from escalating danger while finding an escape. Separated from her kids by the reinforced door she is trapped behind, the woman must resort to extreme measures — including trying to light the barricade on fire at one point.

The film co-stars Jake Horowitz as Rob, Luciana VanDette as the young Lainey, and Vincent Gallo in an as-of-yet unnamed role.

D.J. Caruso, the director of the movie, has helmed a number of big-name titles, including the 2000s Shia LaBeouf thriller films Disturbia and Eagle Eye, the 2011 young adult action sci-fi flick I Am Number Four, and 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The movie was penned by debut writer Melanie Toast.

No official release date for Shut In has been announced, other than the trailer description saying “coming soon,” but it is expected to come out sometime next year.