Watch: Reba McEntire will decide your fate in trailer for her new Lifetime movie, ‘The Hammer’

Reba McEntire is breaking all the rules in the exciting new trailer for her upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and if you thought you had seen peak Reba perfection, well, you haven’t seen anything yet!

A fast-talking, driving, and swinging woman, McEntire plays Kim Wheeler — the 5th district of Nevada’s newest judge who has more grit and fire than anyone gives her credit for. In fact, the trailer opens with a sassy and tough Wheeler getting pulled over by someone with no idea who she is.

“The speed-o pegs at 90, so getting an accurate read after that is a no-go,” she says when an officer asks her if she knows how fast she was going, and the rest is history.

Wheeler is taking over the position of the judge after Jacob Brewer passes away, but his death is anything but ordinary. Viewers see the moment when Wheeler finds out that they’re now aware there was nothing natural about his demise.

“I may be new but trust this — I’ll do everything I can for the truth,” Wheeler promises in the trailer, and it’s a promise she intends to keep.

Of course, she will need some help, and a familiar face enters the picture as her co-star turned friend, Melissa Peterman, takes on the role of Kim’s sister, Kris. From minor crimes to murder, Wheeler has a lot on her plate, and there’s nothing like the help of those who know you best to help you get through.

However, the family tie between Kim and Kris will actually make her job harder this time around. The official synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno – a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen. With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer.’ As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

With (not so) gentle hands and the heart of a fighter, McEntire — excuse us, Wheeler will undeniably make a name for herself in the small Nevada town and root for justice to prevail. It’s Reba’s world, and we’re just living in it.

The Hammer is slated for a 2023 release on Lifetime.