2021 marks 20 years since the Harry Potter franchise first premiered in theaters, and, though it’s coming a little late, an anniversary special that’s set to reunite the cast of the beloved eight-part film series is on its way to HBO Max this New Year’s Day. We first found out about the much-anticipated reunion earlier this month, and today this first proper trailer has unveiled a taste of what we can expect from what promises to be an unmissable nostalgia ride.

Titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the special brings the cast together at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London. The press release promises an “enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey” through the legendary franchise that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in November 2001.

First look at 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Those taking part in the special will include Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

However, the highlight of the reunion is obviously the chance to get the Golden Trio themselves, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), back in the same room. Specifically, the Gryffindor common room, as this trailer teases the stars back together in the familiar halls of Hogwarts after so many years.

The trailer for the reunion comes hot on the heels of the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which dropped earlier this week ahead of the movie’s release next April. As for the Harry Potter anniversary special, don’t miss it when it arrives on Jan. 1 on HBO Max.