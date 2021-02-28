Watch: Ruby Rose Hijacks A Train In SAS: Red Notice Trailer

Ruby Rose may have walked away from The CW’s Batwoman after one season, but she’s hardly been short of work since departing the Arrowverse. The actress has three projects in various stages of development, and first out of the gate is action thriller SAS: Red Notice, which is coming to VOD on March 16th.

Not to be confused with Netflix’s upcoming blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Rose’s Red Notice looks much smaller in terms of both scale and budget than its similarly-titled bedfellow, but it does boast an impressive cast. Outlander‘s Sam Heughan takes the lead role as a special forces operator taking his fiancé from London to Paris to propose in the feature-length adaptation of the book by former SAS soldier turned novelist Andy McNab.

During the happy couple’s journey, Rose’s Grace Lewis and her team of elite and heavily armed mercenaries seize control of their train in the Channel Tunnel, holding hundreds of passengers hostage, and she’s threatening to expose all sorts of government conspiracies in the process, while also making it clear that she’s more than willing to blow up the entire tunnel if she doesn’t get what she wants.

That sounds like a fairly standard setup for the genre, and the trailer doesn’t boast much in the way of originality, but it looks as though it could provide reasonably diverting entertainment for fans of undemanding action. SAS: Red Notice also features Andy Serkis, Tom Wilkinson, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen, The Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper and Doctor Who alum and actor, director, writer and producer Noel Clarke on its roster, which is quite the lineup for a B-tier VOD effort.