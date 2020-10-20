Watch: New Morbius BTS Video Reveals Wall-Jumping Abilities

Most of the talk surrounding Sony’s involvement in the world of superhero blockbusters has almost entirely been focused on their collaboration with Marvel Studios on Spider-Man 3, largely due to the intense speculation that it’ll lay the groundwork for a live-action Spider-Verse and that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be officially confirmed for the cast any day now.

Of course, Sony also have their SPUoMC to deal with, and having been pushed back, both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius will be arriving next year. Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock is the much easier sell, too, given that the first installment was a cheesy throwback to the days of comic book movies gone by that raked in over $850 million at the box office. Morbius, meanwhile, is far from a guaranteed hit.

It didn’t go too well for leading man Jared Leto the last time he played a pale-faced character, and the first trailer generated more buzz for the surprise appearance of Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming than it did for the actual footage itself. Still, it’s definitely got people curious and a new behind the scenes video filmed during the scoring process shows that the Living Vampire is quite the climber, as you can see below.

Obviously, it isn’t the highest quality footage we’ve ever seen, but it does mark the first look of any kind at Morbius since a promo poster was released almost seven months ago. We’re hopeful that more will emerge soon, too, as the latest outing in the SPUoMC will open next March, and could go a long way to determining the sustained viability of the franchise as the first movie to focus on a character that isn’t as well known as the majority of other big screen superheroes.