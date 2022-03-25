With just a week to go until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters worldwide, Paramount has taken the opportunity to tease what to expect when the theater doors swing open, enticing hedgehog fans to join the Blue Blur on his next cinematic adventure. The newly released clip — titled “I Make This Look Good” — sees Sonic pitted against Knuckles in an epic ski-slope showdown.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 picks up where its predecessor left off, with Sonic trying to prove his worth as a true hero. When Dr. Robotnik returns, aided by his newfound partner Knuckles, the blue hedgehog and red echidna go head-to-head in a free-for-all fight for control of the Master Emerald, a mystical rock capable of destroying civilization. Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as the voice of Sonic, welcoming newcomers Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba as the voices of Tails and Knuckles, respectively. Additionally, Jim Carrey will return to don his sinister mustache as the despicable Eggman.

Check out the clip for yourself above, which features Sonic and Knuckles trash-mouthing each other as they snowboard down a ski slope, with Knuckles in hot pursuit of our furry hero.

Aside from the animated counterparts of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles, many live-action cast members will also reprise their roles for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. James Marsden will return as Tom Wachowski, the sheriff of Green Hills and Sonic’s close friend, and Tika Sumpter returns to her role as Maddie Wachowski, Tom’s devoted wife and a veterinarian.

In February 2022, Paramount confirmed that a third film and a spin-off series focusing on Knuckles were in development. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on April 8, 2022.