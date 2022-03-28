We’re now less than two weeks away from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hitting cinemas, and everything about it looks to be bigger and better than the first movie, which landed back in February 2020. While the origins film was a fun transplant of the spiky speedster from the games to the big screen, the sequel promises to draw much deeper from Sonic lore, offering up more iconic characters and familiar elements.

And, just in case you’re not quite feeling the hype for it yet, this new featurette should do the trick as it features Sonic 2‘s cast previewing the many treats that are to come in the explosive follow-up. “[Sonic] is on his way to save the day with a little help from his friends,” wrote the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account in its caption to the featurette, released to promote Early Access Screenings coming on April 6. Catch the promo via the tweet below:

#Sonic is on his way to save the day with a little help from his friends. See #SonicMovie2 first at Early Access Screenings on April 6. Everywhere in theatres everywhere on April 8. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/MYhGCtXVR5 pic.twitter.com/0wTUIcx1YA — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 28, 2022

“It’s so fun to dive into the mythology and to give the fans more of what they want,” says the Blue Justice himself, Ben Schwartz. Returning to Earth for a rematch against his furry foe in this sequel is Dr. Robotnik, who will look much closer to his classic video game counterpart in this one. “The bigger the ego, the bigger the mustache,” jokes Carrey, when speaking about his awe-inspiring facial hair as the Eggman.

But, of course, the big appeal of the new flick is the arrival of Knuckles the echidna, as voiced by Idris Elba. Deemed “the ultimate match for Sonic” by Schwartz, Elba reveals that he “can’t wait to show the fans” his character. The star also admits he’s “really excited” to be joining the Sonic franchise, something he never thought would happen in “a million years.” Well, luckily for Elba, he’s sticking around for the long-term, as a Knuckles spinoff has already been announced.

Also featuring James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters on April 8.