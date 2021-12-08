Ahead of its hotly-anticipated theatrical release next week, the villainous stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home are being featured in a promotional segment from Marvel to discuss the various motivations behind a trifecta of antagonists.

Though the trailers have teased even more than a trio of villains, it seems that the main baddies Spidey will have to watch out for will be the classic franchise favorites: Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

All three actors offer a breakdown of their characters in the clip, with the biggest gap being Dafoe’s return as Goblin 20 years after first appearing as the character on screen. Check out the clip for yourself right here, which was shared by the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account.

Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and @IAmJamieFoxx (Electro) discuss where their characters pick up in #SpiderManNoWayHome. Don't miss them exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/Fn9YQvq2qv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 8, 2021

The return of Foxx’s Electro is a particular point of praise, as his redesigned character following the critically disastrous Amazing Spider-Man 2 is something to behold. Gone is the nauseatingly artificial-looking blue skin of the 2014 Andrew Garfield film, with a more comics-accurate version of the character surrounded by whips of yellow electricity.

In terms of the character’s motivation, it seems to almost parallel real life. “We got another chance to stir some things up. Electro is like, the world did me wrong. Now I got this energy. I’m about to go get mine,” Foxx said.

The clip even shows the character exclaiming “How you like the new-new?” perhaps hinting at the possibility that Electro will once again come face-to-face with Garfield’s Spider-Man, despite that only being a rumor at this point.

Of his metal-armed character’s return, Molina said that, “Doc Ock picks up where he left off…he’s looking for revenge.”

Dafoe, meanwhile, said that his Goblin subscribes to a worldview of “winners and losers” and that the villain believes “power is all that matters.”

We’ll have to see how Tom Holland’s Peter Parker handles the flood of multiversal villains⏤and whether or not he’ll receive help from Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective web-heads⏤when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.