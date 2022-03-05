Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ featurette is all about the bromance

While the union between all three actors to have played the iconic web-slinger was arguably the main selling point of Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite everyone trying their best to deny it was part of the movie in the buildup to release, it’s the bromance between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire that’s turned into the gift that keeps on giving.

It’s clear the trio have forged a deep bond and long-lasting friendship that goes well beyond their shared history suiting up as Peter Parker, and they’ve been lavishing praise on each other every time the opportunity presents itself, without mentioning how heartening it is to know that their group chat is still alive and well.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' finally drops an official art with all 3 Spideys 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

With No Way Home‘s digital and Blu-ray release growing ever closer, Sony have released a brand new featurette that finds Holland, Garfield, and Maguire in exactly the sort of jovial mood you’d expect. The focus of the video may be about their respective Spidey suits, but it’s more of an opportunity for them to joke around and display even more of that winning chemistry.

The only downside is that now fans have had the chance to see the Holy Trinity together, they want to see it again. If we’re not going to see them side-by-side again in another live-action blockbuster, then maybe the Academy Awards will give the people what they want and have Sam Raimi, Marc Webb, and Jon Watts’ Spider-Men present a trophy at the upcoming ceremony.