Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ promo spotlights the amazing Peter #3

With just two web-slinging films to his name, Andrew Garfield was the most unsung Spider-Man for years, but Spider-Man: No Way Home changed all that by bringing him back for a third time and acting as a satisfying coda for his version of Peter Parker — dubbed Peter #3 by his variants Peter #1 (Tom Holland) and Peter #2 (Tobey Maguire). Sony must know how much of a draw Garfield’s return was for fans, too, as they’ve dedicated a whole promo just to his amazing self.

The trailer, which you can catch via the video above, acts as a fast-paced recap of Peter #3’s cinematic journey, from his origins story as told in The Amazing Spider-Man to the tragic loss of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to his recent cross-universe return. The trailer also highlights the Garfield scene from No Way Home that hit fans the hardest — when his Peter managed to rescue Zendaya’s M.J. from a fate similar to Gwen’s.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' New Stills Showcase the Spider-Men 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

While there’s a lot of hope that both Maguire and Garfield will suit up again as their respective Spideys after NWH, it’s fair to say that there’s a much more rabid desire for the latter to return, seeing as Maguire got a complete trilogy but Garfield did not. The actor himself has remained vague about whether he could come back or not, although Holland definitely hopes that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 happens.

The Tick, Tick… BOOM! star has gone on to many major successes since the TASM franchise was curtailed. He’s currently waiting to find out if he’ll bag himself an Oscar at this month’s Academy Awards, but for many folks he’ll always be best remembered for his amazing performance as the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available now on digital and comes out on disc April 12.