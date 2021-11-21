Watch: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ TV spot shows new Doc Ock footage

It fells like mere minutes ago that we were reporting on a Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot showcasing some fresh footage that hasn’t been seen in either of the two trailers released so far… because that’s exactly what happened.

However, whereas the last snippet was very grainy in quality and not an officially-released clip, this one is. As you can see below, the fifteen-second teaser offers more of the bridge scene fans have already long since grown tired of, but we get some snappy banter thrown into the mix for good measure.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Based on what we’ve seen and what we know so far, this is all building up to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus delivering the memeable “you’re not Peter Parker” line, which he clearly hasn’t discovered yet given that Tom Holland’s web-slinger has no idea who this guy with the metallic arms is, or why he’s trying to kill him.

It’s being set up as a pivotal scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially if you buy into the theories positing that Doc Ock will continue down his tragic redemption arc by lending an assist to at least one Spidey, if not an entire trio. The threequel comes to theaters on December 17, so we’ll be getting bombarded with promo materials between now and then, making this just the tip of the iceberg.