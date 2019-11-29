Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition brought fans a treasure chest of previously unseen material from the past decade or so of the MCU, much of which showed us that the superhero saga almost went in some very different directions from the movies we ultimately got. And while the newest deleted scene to have surfaced – pulled from Avengers: Infinity War – isn’t quite as surprising or exciting as some of the others, it’s worth a watch regardless.

If you’ll recall, while doing the press rounds for Far From Home, Tom Holland described a deleted scene with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thanos and the Guardians of the Galaxy, which he said was left on the cutting room floor.

“There was a scene in Infinity War that actually didn’t make the edit. It didn’t make the edit and it was basically Thanos, like, snapped his fingers or something and all the Guardians became astral forms, and then I had to try and grab all their bodies and put them back in the astral form.”

It sounds a bit confusing, but now we have our first look at the scene in question thanks to the video above, which gives us an idea of what would’ve went down had it been kept in the final cut of the movie – even if a lot of the VFX aren’t finished. And while it’s easy to see why it was removed, it’s always nice to get a look at what could’ve been had the studio made a few different decisions along the way.

Still, Avengers: Infinity War was pretty much perfect as is and while some of the deleted scenes might’ve added a bit more excitement to the proceedings, it’s safe to say that Marvel knocked it out of the park with what was no doubt their most ambitious effort yet. Which was then topped with the equally impressive Endgame.

And now, with those both out of the way, we look towards the future of the MCU, which kicks off with the launch of Phase 4 next year, when Black Widow shoots its way into theaters on May 1st, 2020. It’s set to deliver a thrilling spy flick, while also bringing back Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark for a quick cameo. Don’t miss it.