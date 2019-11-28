Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1st, but despite the fact that it’s quickly approaching, promotion has been very thin on the ground, with just a single poster acting as the only officially released piece of marketing that we’ve seen. That being said, there’s still quite a lot out there about the film already, with a teaser having screened at Disney’s D23 Expo and multiple photos from the set making their way online. Not to mention that some promo art from the pic has also surfaced.

But in just a few weeks, we’ll finally get our first proper look at the spinoff, as the Black Widow trailer will be dropping onto the web on December 3rd, according to multiple sources. And though Marvel has yet to officially confirm that, it seems all but certain that whether it’s the 3rd or somewhere around there, we’ll be getting some footage from the movie before the year’s out.

And now, as we quickly creep up on that aforementioned date, an alleged screenshot from the preview has leaked online and it reveals Tony Stark’s cameo in Black Widow. We already knew that Robert Downey Jr. would be appearing in the spinoff and though what you see below may very well show us part of his scene, it’s worth approaching this with some skepticism.

To begin with, like we said above, it’s leaked and far from the best quality. It also comes from a Twitter user who’s seemingly delivered some semi-accurate scoops in the past, but also looks to have been wrong about a lot of things. In other words, we really have no idea if this is genuine or not at this stage, but take a look for yourself and see what you think.

Alleged Black Widow Trailer Screenshot Reveals Tony Stark's Cameo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With no firm details about RDJ’s cameo having been made public yet, it makes it even harder to know if this is indeed a look at the character’s next MCU appearance or just a clever fake, but either way, it’s another reminder that the trailer will be with us sooner rather than later and will tease what looks to be another winner from Marvel.

Bringing us a detailed account of the titular hero’s actions during the fallout of Captain America: Civil War, MCU newcomer Cate Shortland is behind the lens for Black Widow, while Johansson will co-star alongside Florence Pugh. The two of them will be joined by an ensemble cast comprised of David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O.T. Fagbenle, among others, and we’ll get to see all of them in action this coming May, when Marvel finally brings fans a true sense of closure for one of the original Avengers.