Watch: Star Wars: The High Republic Trailer Sets Up New Stories

Set to cover a range of different platforms, Star Wars: The High Republic will explore the pre-Phantom Menace universe, and promises to be a major ongoing event. In what will become the new starting point for the Star Wars canon, The High Republic will present tales set many years before the Prequel Trilogy and to mark the release of novels and a comic series this week, Disney have put out a new teaser trailer, which you can catch above.

The clip focuses on the Jedi Knights as the “guardians of peace and justice” in the Galactic Republic, who have to deal with a new evil discovered through travels to the Outer Rim of the galaxy. We get to see more of the concept art that’s been gradually revealed for the Lucasfilm project, including a young Yoda, building on the opening crawl released a few months ago.

There’s clearly a lot going into The High Republic, then, with an animated show also reportedly in the works, and apparent plans to tell a huge saga across different interconnecting stories in print and other media. From what we’ve seen and heard about already, fans will get to see the Jedi at the height of their powers, and the initiative will provide new perspectives on the Force and the roots of later conflicts.

We were originally going to receive the first instalments in Star Wars: The High Republic in 2020, before COVID-19 delays pushed things back to the present. The first publication will be Charles Soule’s novel Light of the Jedi, while the more YA-targeted A Test of Courage from Justina Ireland and Cavan Scott’s middle-grade-level The Great Jedi Rescue will follow. A new Marvel series set in the world of the High Republic then kicks off on January 6th, with an all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic run from IDW Publishing arriving in February.

What do you think of the Star Wars: The High Republic launch, though? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.