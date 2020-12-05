Star Wars: The High Republic Animated Series Reportedly In The Works

Ever since the Skywalker Saga finally came to a close late last year, fans have been waiting to hear more about Lucasfilm’s plans for the future of the franchise. While there are undoubtedly several movie going through the early stages of development right now, the next big multimedia project in that galaxy far, far away will be the upcoming publishing initiative, Star Wars: The High Republic.

This brand new narrative, set 200 years before the events of Episode I – The Phantom Menace, will take us to the golden age of the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order. Consisting of several novels, comics and audiobooks, this will be a grand undertaking for Lucasfilm and the gang of writers attached to the project. And according to a new report, we can expect an animated series to accompany the story as well.

Apparently, three animated shows are currently in production at Lucasfilm. We already know about one of them – Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will serve as a sequel to The Clone Wars. And as for the others, one will involve the High Republic era, moving in tandem with the narrative of the publishing initiative. The report also claims that there were talks of a live-action show, but there’s no official news on that just yet.

Honestly, given the scale of this project, a movie or TV series would be the least of what we should expect from the House of Mouse. After all, Star Wars has always been a mainly visual story, so it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense if this narrative was solely told through books and comics, even from a commercial standpoint.

Though as with all reports this early into the development of something, we’d take it with a pinch of salt. Besides, we still have a few months until Star Wars: The High Republic embarks on the new narrative, so if there’s anything concrete in the works, we’re sure to know more by then.