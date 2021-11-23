Sesame Street has been on the air for over 50 years, making it one of the longest-running shows in American history. With versions of the show now airing all over the world, it’s hard to imagine a child that hasn’t seen Elmo and the gang at least once, let alone a current adult who didn’t grow up with the show.

Now, it looks like we’ll get to see all of its triumphs and its toughest moments in an upcoming documentary thanks to HBO Max. Street Gang is set to be, as the trailer description says, “Sunny days, furry friends, classic songs, and a whole lot of heart. Street Gang, an HBO original documentary about the most impactful children’s program in television history, Sesame Street.” You can see the trailer above.

It doesn’t look like Street Gang plans to pull punches either, discussing how the diverse cast once sparked controversy and how the show wasn’t always aired to certain neighborhoods because of this. As Sesame Street is constantly in the news as of late for things like vaccine controversies and other controversial partnerships, it just goes to show that the show has always pushed boundaries and ruffled a few feathers — Big Bird pun intended.

Street Gang is set to premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 13.