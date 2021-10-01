Watch: New Promo Teases Syfy’s Halloween Horror Programming

Syfy has revealed a new sizzle reel for all of its upcoming Halloween-themed programming this October. The network is not only airing all your favorite horror movies this month, it also has a bunch of original titles—one of which is a continuation of an iconic franchise—on their way that you won’t want to miss. Catch the Syfy Halloween sizzle reel above.

As you can see, Syfy is supplying all your horror needs this Halloween, with a huge range of the most acclaimed and beloved horror films ever made showcased in this promo—from Scream to The Shining to Nightmare on Elm Street to Texas Chainsaw Massacre. There are even a few family-friendly flicks with supernatural elements to them in there as well, like the Harry Potter films and Jim Carrey’s The Mask.

As for the original programming, the highlight for many horror lovers this October is Chucky, the new TV series that brings back Brad Dourif’s doll-sized serial killer. We get a fresh clip from the show, which is helmed by Child’s Play creator Don Mancini, in this promo. It sees Chucky and protagonist Jake (Zachary Arthur) playing video games, with the former quipping “I always say, killing’s good clean fun for all the family.” Chucky arrives Oct. 12.

Also don’t miss Day of the Dead, which launches on the 15th. A new zombie series which pays homage to George A. Romero’s movies, the film spotlights the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Sometimes, all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Last but not least, there’s Slumber Party Massacre, a reboot of the 1982 slasher flick. Described as “a new contemporary twist-filled reimagining” of the original, it follows a sleepover turning into a bloodbath on Halloween night as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. Catch that on Syfy when it premieres Oct. 16.