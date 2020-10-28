Watch: Terrifying New Clip For Netflix Horror Movie His House

We’ve nearly reached the end of October, and horror fans have no doubt binged more than enough scary content to keep them going, but it looks like Netflix are saving one of the best for last. Having already captured the imagination and dominated the conversation with The Haunting of Bly Manor, the streaming service are set to debut His House the day before Halloween, and the low budget chiller looks to be absolutely terrifying.

Writer/director Remi Weekes combines social commentary with old fashioned scares in the story of a refugee couple who flee from Sudan to start a new life in England, but they soon discover that their new home could be harboring something truly evil. The cast is relatively light on star power, with Matt Smith the biggest name among the ensemble, but the two leads are both primed for breakout success in the near future.

Wunmi Mosaka has been rising to prominence over the last several years thanks to roles in The End of the F***ing World, Luther and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, while Sope Dirisu marked himself out as one to watch with a phenomenal central performance in the riveting series Gangs of London.

The latest clip runs for less than a minute, but still manages to pack more atmosphere into the footage than the majority of Hollywood horrors can muster in 90 minutes. His House currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as well, and with Halloween just around the corner, it looks to be one of the year’s best entries into the genre that stands every chance of rocketing towards the top of Netflix’s most-watched list when it arrives on Friday.