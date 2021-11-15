Watch: The Action-Packed Trailer For American Sicario

A new cartel crime film is on the horizon, and as the newly released trailer shows, there are no boundaries that can’t be broken when it comes to running the show.

The action-packed trailer for the crime thriller American Sicario was just released, and the cartel film stars Danny Trejo, Phillippe A. Haddad, Maurice Compte, Jaylen Moore, Maya Stojan, and Johnny Rey Diaz. The cast fits seamlessly into their roles, with the trailer explaining what Erik Vasquez is willing to do to become number one and who gets hurt in the process.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“The true story of the rise & fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed, and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.”

As the trailer shows, Vasquez will stop at nothing to become the pack leader, but it’s not all glamour when he gets there. He soon learns that every action has a consequence, and the storyline will show if he’s strong enough to handle them.

Saban Films also released the poster for the upcoming film.

You can see American Sicario on digital platforms and select theaters on Dec. 10.