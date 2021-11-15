Watch: The Batman Footage And Image Reveals New Look At Commissioner Gordon

If you’ve been anywhere near a theater or a TV screen this year, then the chances are very high that you’ve bumped into Jeffrey Wright at least once, with the actor enjoying one of the most prolific and successful stints of a long and distinguished career.

He’s appeared in $700 million box office hit No Time to Die, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…?, Neil Gaiman’s Audible exclusive The Sandman: Part II and podcast Batman: The Audio Adventures, while his upcoming slate includes Season 4 of Westworld, Ark: The Animated Series, a reunion with Anderson in Asteroid City and of course, Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Fans are hyped to see Wright bring his grizzled gravitas the role of Commissioner Gordon, and a behind the scenes look at the movie has landed online alongside a new image, both of which you can check out below.

here’s the video!! #TheBatman in the Reinventing Gordon special feature in Batman Year One The Commemorative Edition! @jfreewright pic.twitter.com/djMEZJq57t — jos🦇 (@chickasawbatman) November 14, 2021

New look at #TheBatman starring Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright



(via @chickasawbatman) pic.twitter.com/lYmmI2iBPr — Geek Vibes News (@GeekVibesNews) November 14, 2021

The full-length trailer that debuted at DC FanDome ratcheted the hype up several notches, with Wright set to deliver an altogether different spin on the Dark Knight’s closest ally than we’ve become accustomed to seeing. The only real shame is that we’ve still got four months to go until Jim Gordon, his glorious mustache and The Batman come to theaters.