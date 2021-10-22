Watch: The King’s Man TV Spot Teases Action And Star Power

Matthew Vaughn has spent the last half a decade sticking to what he knows, moving from action-packed spy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service onto sequel The Golden Circle. Now, he’s diving back into the past for prequel The King’s Man.

Having been delayed significantly by the pandemic, the filmmaker is even shooting another star-studded espionage caper as we speak in Apple TV Plus’ Argylle, and yet we’re still waiting for The King’s Man to release despite production wrapping in the spring of 2019.

To give you an idea of how long we’ve been waiting, the first trailer for the film dropped no less than 29 months ago, but the origin of the secret society of gentleman operatives is finally coming to theaters on Dec. 22. As the marketing campaign begins to ramp up, a brand new TV spot has dropped to showcase what looks to be a winning blend of action and star power.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Honsou, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Daniel Brühl are just some of the names involved in The King’s Man, which looks to be a riotous blend of revisionist history and balls to the wall action. And in good news for fans, there’s going to be much more to come from the franchise if Vaughn gets his way.