Watch: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ promo goes heavy on Morpheus

By the time The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, everybody should have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home at least once by then, which should clear a path for the long-awaited sequel to take a sizeable bite out of the box office.

Of course, it’s hardly aiming for the same demographic when the fourth installment in the cyberpunk sci-fi action franchise will retain the R-rating of its predecessors, and The Suicide Squad is a stark reminder of how even rave reviews can’t prevent an adult-orientated blockbuster from bombing hard.

As the marketing campaign ramps up all over the world, a myriad of new promotional materials have been arriving online with increasing regularity. As you can see below, the latest TV spot features a lot of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus.

A new #TheMatrixResurrections TV spot has released. pic.twitter.com/Q0Ot73Zgvu — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 30, 2021

It won’t be too long before the first wave of early reactions begins making their way onto the internet, and we’re all crossing our fingers that The Matrix Resurrections hews much closer to the groundbreaking classic original than the soggy, overstuffed Reloaded and Revolutions. Director Lana Wachowski is flying solo behind the camera for the first time, so we’re curious to see if that’s going to be a good or bad thing.