Watch: The Suicide Squad Star Reignites Marvel Vs. DC Debate In New Clip

Up until the release of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, most people were of the opinion that Jai Courtney was an undeniably handsome and yet impossibly bland actor. His work in A Good Day to Die Hard, I, Frankenstein, Divergent and Terminator Genisys gave the impression of someone who’d been made on the production line that designed movie stars from the ground up, but forgot to add any sort of charisma or screen presence.

However, the big Australian was a hoot as Captain Boomerang, and anyone that’s seen any interviews with the 35 year-old knows he’s much more easygoing and ten times funnier than the majority of his biggest roles would have you believe. Courtney is one of the very few survivors for the first film invited back for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and he’s clearly having a blast hitting the promotional circuit.

In a new interview, the cast of the soft reboot were asked who they wanted to share the screen with were that fabled Marvel vs. DC crossover epic ever to happen, and as you can see below, Courtney didn’t mince his words.

this is funny af 😂 i don’t wanna see anyone crying about it — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 26, 2021

While there’s no doubt going to be a few butthurt folks in the comments, he’s clearly just having a laugh. Ironically, Ayer made exactly the same mistake when he boomed “F*ck Marvel” at the top of his lungs before the world premiere of Suicide Squad, which was subsequently torn apart by critics in the wake of some seriously heavy-handed studio interference.

Luckily, the early reactions for The Suicide Squad have been almost unanimously enthusiastic, and audiences will be able to find out for themselves if it lives up to the hype this coming Friday.