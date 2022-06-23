Watch: Thor assembles the greatest team ever in new ‘Love and Thunder’ trailer

We’re only weeks away from the hotly-anticipated release of Thor: Love and Thunder, with Marvel Studios releasing a final trailer that showcases more action, more quips, and of course; more love and thunder.

Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson says he’s going to assemble the greatest team ever, and looking at the candidates, he’s not going to end up too wide of the mark. Joining him for the ride are Taika Waititi’s Korg, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and two screaming goats.

It’s certainly an eclectic lineup then, but they’ll need all the help they can get to go up against the threat of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. The big bad is noticeably absent from the footage bar a couple of quick shots, but we’ll be very interested to see how the serious stylings of the Academy Award winner merge with writer and director Waititi’s signature irreverence.

Hopefully Love and Thunder manages to live up to the hype, because Ragnarok was a breath of fresh air for both the Thor franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, so fans are expecting very big things from the latest installment in the long-running superhero series.

Kevin Feige and his creative collaborators very rarely let us down, though, so we’ve got every confidence that the first-ever fourth solo outing for one of the saga’s marquee names has enough in the tank to not only meet expectations, but possibly even exceed them. Either way, we’ll find out on July 8.