Making a blockbuster movie from the MCU roster must come with a lot of pressure, but Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi isn’t one to shy away from a filmmaking challenge when he sees one. And neither would Chris Hemsworth apparently, who’s now reflecting on more than a decade of playing the God of Thunder in Marvel’s shared cinematic world.

Marvel Studios has recently released a behind-the-scenes featurette that offers a glimpse into the production of their upcoming flick. Check it out below.

“Day 62 and tensions are running sky high on the set of Love and Thunder,” quips Waititi. “Chris’ mood is at an all-time low. So I’m about to go and help pick up his spirits with my bubbly energetic personality.”

Hemsworth also recognizes the incredible journey he’s gone through as Thor. “This is 10 years for me. I have loved every time I’ve played the character. This new film transitions us from Endgame into a rebirth. Thor doesn’t know what his place is in the universe. [Laughs] That’s represented in his wardrobe as well.”

Natalie Portman, who’ll be playing opposite Hemsworth once again and donning the Mighty Thor cape while she’s at it, explained what it was like to return to the superhero genre. “I was really excited to come back as the Mighty Thor and get to share the mantle,” she said. “To have both of us in the same cape… that was amazing and incredible, especially with Taika at the helm.”

Chris also praised Waititi yet again, calling him a “sort of genius child,” while Taika himself added that he wasn’t afraid to play a bit fast and loose with the rules of the filmmaking game, or in his own words, be a bit “flamboyant” and “camp.”

Thor: Love and Thunder swings to theaters on July 8.