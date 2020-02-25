Watch: Emotional Iron Man 4 Fan Trailer Will Give You Chills

Ever since Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, many have speculated on the possibility of his return. Now, one very talented fan has created a trailer for what a potential fourth Iron Man film could look like if Robert Downey Jr. were down for one last ride.

This epic sequel to Iron Man 3 shows Stark returning from the dead to rewrite his past and seek redemption for all the mistakes he’s made. The guy has had his share of ups and downs in the MCU, and it would make sense that his character would still feel as if there were more to make up for, even though he did give his life for the universe, leaving behind his daughter and wife. This compelling glimpse at a potential fourth film in the franchise would be a fitting way to bring back the hero, too, if this is the direction they decide to go in for the next chapter of his story, should there be one.

After all, there’ve been reports of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU at some point, but those talks have apparently halted over financial disputes. Despite this setback, though, fans have made it clear that they haven’t had enough of Tony Stark and even had a popular petition going for his resurrection.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some have speculated that Riri Williams aka Ironheart from the comics would be the focus of a fourth Iron Man film. But Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has already stated that the character won’t be replacing the Avengers leader anytime soon. Many believe Katherine Langford could take over the title of Iron Man as well, as it’s been reported that she will, in fact, return in future MCU films. But that’s yet to be confirmed.

In any case, filling Iron Man’s shoes is going to be a difficult task, and while Endgame wrapped up the character’s arc very nicely, everyone can agree that it’d be great to see Robert Downey Jr. suit up one last time. Whether or not an Iron Man 4 ever happens is still yet to be seen, of course, but if it does and it’s anything close to what goes down in this exhilarating teaser, it’d truly be a special movie.

Tell us, though, do you think Robert Downey Jr. should return for Iron Man 4? Or would you like to see someone else take over the character? Sound off down below and let us know.