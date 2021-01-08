Watch: New Trailer For Andrew Lincoln’s Netflix Movie Teases A Heartwarming Tale

We’ll eventually see him return as Rick Grimes in those planned Walking Dead movies, but before that, here’s Andrew Lincoln in something completely different.

Later this month, drama film Penguin Bloom launches on Netflix, and this new trailer for it promises that it’ll be a heartfelt tale that may bring some awards buzz for its leading lady, Naomi Watts. The Academy Award-nominated actress stars as Sam Bloom, “a dedicated wife and mother of two whose idyllic home on the Australian shore becomes a self-made prison as she struggles to cope with paralysis in the wake of a freak accident.” Her unlikely light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of an injured magpie that Sam’s children take in. She bonds with the bird and it helps her along the road towards her own “soulful recovery.” Lincoln plays Sam’s photographer husband, Cameron, who does all he can to nurse her back to emotional and physical health.

The movie is based on the true story of the Bloom family, whom Watts met and befriended as she prepared for the challenging role, and it had its premiere at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival where it scored positive reviews, with critics praising Watts’ performance and the direction of Glendyn Ivin.

After this, the beloved actress has a couple of other movies on the way as well, like thriller Lakewood and drama The Burning Season. As for Lincoln, he’s coming off the back of a theater run as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and is poised to return to The Walking Dead universe for his own spinoff films, which will likely start shooting later this year.

Penguin Bloom hits Australian cinemas a week before it arrives in the US, the UK and other territories around the world via Netflix on January 27th.