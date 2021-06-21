Watch: The Dinos Return In Jurassic World: Dominion Teaser Trailer

For almost thirty years, audience have been thrilled by the genetically engineered prehistoric beasts of the Jurassic Park franchise, but 2022 may see the series’ biggest installment to date. We’re talking about next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the final entry in a trilogy of movies about the legacy of John Hammond’s doomed dinosaur theme park. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen teaser images and a poster, but now we have our first look at some footage courtesy of an awesome teaser trailer that you can check out up above.

As expected, the story follows directly on from the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw Ingen’s dinosaurs released onto the mainland. The promo we have here hints at a brave new world, in which mankind is learning to live alongside the creatures, but you can bet that this status quo will be far from peace and harmony.

The dinos aren’t the only relics of the past coming back, though. Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to make a triumphant return to the franchise, too, binding together the original 90s trilogy with the modern one. And while we don’t get to see any of them in this all-too-brief promo, you can bet that the full trailer will showcase a whole handful of familiar faces.

Director Colin Trevorrow has explained that his goal with the Jurassic World movies was to have Claire’s line from the first film, “no one is impressed by a dinosaur anymore,” be proven false in Dominion and it looks like he’s well on his way to achieving that. But, let’s face it, even if the entire rest of the pic falls flat on its face, it’ll be worth it to see the increasingly battle-scarred Rexy letting out that iconic roar on the big screen one more time.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10th, 2022.