Watch: First Tremors: Shrieker Island Trailer Teases Another Wild Ride

Tremors: Island Fury, or Tremors: Shrieker Island as it’s now titled, is set for a direct-to-video release this October and to whet our appetites, we’ve now got the first official trailer for the next entry in the beloved series, which teases more of the same crazy fun that we’ve come to expect from Tremors.

Shrieker Island is the seventh movie instalment in the franchise and is set on an island resort. This time around, though, the Graboid invasion will come as a result of a rich playboy transporting the creatures off the mainland in order to host a trophy hunt. Of course, that sounds like a pretty terrible idea and it isn’t long before things go wrong, leading to the legendary Burt Gummer being called in for help.

For more, here’s the official synopsis:

“When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn’t long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only and now reluctant, Burt Gummer. Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers!”

Aside from Michael Gross returning as Gummer – after featuring in all six of the previous Tremors films, not to mention the short-lived SciFi TV series – we’ll also get the likes of Richard Brake, Jon Heder, Caroline Langrishe and Jackie Cruz in the cast. And this trailer certainly does a good job of introducing some of the new players and the roles they’ll play in this next outing.

Behind the camera for Tremors: Shrieker Island, meanwhile, is series regular Don Michael Paul, working off a script from Brian Brightly. Currently pegged for an October 20th release on DVD/Blu-ray, this latest installment is certainly shaping up to be another wild ride and while it doesn’t exactly look like it’ll be a groundbreaking new entry for the long-running series, it will no doubt please fans who’ve stuck with the property all this time and mark yet another enjoyable film in the franchise. In other words, don’t miss it.