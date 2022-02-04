Watch: US Olympians dodge dinos in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ TV spot

A trio of world-class U.S. Olympians is coming face-to-face with dinosaurs in a brand new TV spot for both Jurassic World Dominion and NBC’s broadcast of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

We previously saw Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time medalist including two gold, out ski a T-rex and Blue the raptor on a snowy slope in a prior TV spot, a truncated version of which is also present here. But in this more extended TV spot, snowboarder Shaun White, a three-time gold medalist, and figure skater Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, have their own close encounters with the ancient reptiles who are thought to also be the ancestors of birds.

Luckily for Chen and White, the dinosaurs they encounter — a herd of the duck-billed Parasaurolophuses and long-necked Brachiosauruses, respectively — are decidedly more docile, being herbivores, than Shiffrin’s encounters.

The exciting new TV spot kicked off the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, airing in the U.S. on NBC beginning Friday through Feb. 20.

The TV spot is also a welcome tease for the forthcoming blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion, one of the most anticipated films of 2022 that will see Jurassic Park franchise legacy stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles as dino experts Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and water-droplet-obsessed chaotician Ian Malcolm, respectively. And of course, lead stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to the Jurassic World third installment to reprise their roles from the previous two films, raptor-whisperer Owen Grady and capitalist-turned-philanthropist Claire Dearing.

Similar to a fairly epic prologue we got back in Nov. 2021, in which a T-rex crashes a drive-in theater, this new Olympic crossover TV spot for Jurassic World: Dominion teases a plot of dinosaurs broadly roaming modern-day earth, a welcome change in the trilogy that has so far taken place on Isla Nublar, in the first, and basically a haunted house in the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters June 10.