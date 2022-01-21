The colossal media marketing campaign for Jurassic World: Dominion has officially begun — and fans are gearing up to see a swarm of unpredictable dinosaurs roam once again. What fans didn’t predict, however, was such an epic collaboration between Jurassic World: Dominion and the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics.

The TV trailer spot features Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin racing down a snowy mountain as Blue — a female Velociraptor in the Jurassic World trilogy — follows her down the large slope. As Shiffrin and Blue come face-to-face, Shiffrin begins to hear loud stomping in the distance. Suddenly, Rexy, a domineering Tyrannosaurus, appears from between the trees and loudly roars.

The promo video is a campaign partnership between NBC Sports and Universal Pictures. In the first of three TV spot ads that will feature two other Team USA athletes, including snowboarder Shaun White, Universal is reportedly planning to release a full length trailer that will air during Super Bowl LVI on Feb 13. The next Jurassic World: Dominion and Winter Olympics TV trailer spot is set to release on Feb 3.

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and will welcome back Jurassic Park veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will also reprise their roles from the previous films.

Jurassic World: Dominion is officially scheduled for release on June 10, 2022, while the 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin on Feb 3.