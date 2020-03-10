Watch: War Never Changes In Incredible Fallout Movie Fan Trailer

There’s been a ton of eye-catching fan trailers making the rounds as of late. From an awesome Darth Vader spinoff, to a scintillating fourth installment to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series, to a sequel to Christopher Nolan’s space epic Interstellar, the creativity and imagination on display across the board is pretty damn mind-blowing.

Continuing on with this imaginative trend, we now have a fan-made movie trailer for none other than Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG franchise, Fallout. Yep, we kid you not.

As always, we’d like to give a shoutout to YouTuber Smasher for editing and putting together this latest video. Not only does it look and sound super authentic, but it genuinely helps sell us on the concept of a cinematic adaptation of Bethesda’s seminal open-world role-playing game. If that’s not praise, then, I don’t know what is.

Interestingly, Bethesda Games Studios’ executive producer, Todd Howard, was asked in an interview back in 2016 about the possibility of a film adaptation to their iconic action-RPG. Though he did admit that there’d been interest in Hollywood to pursue a Fallout pic, he went on to say that “nothing quite clicked.”

It’s a shame, then, since as you can see above, there’s definitely potential to craft a compelling filmic experience from the Fallout IP. Of course, as long as the adaptation nails the series’ adult, horror tone – I mean, the Fallout franchise is filled to the brim with hyper violence and dark humour – then I think the studio could be onto a genuine winner. On the other hand, it could lend itself well to a compelling TV show, too. Food for thought, right?

But tell us, what do you think of this latest fan trailer? Should the very idea of a Fallout movie be nuked from orbit? Or does the concept sound pretty S.P.E.C.I.A.L? Grab your pip-boys and let us know in the usual place down below.