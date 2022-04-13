Watch: Warner Bros. releases the first 10 minutes of ‘The Batman’ online

Movie fans who haven’t yet checked out The Batman can watch the first 10 minutes of the film from home thanks to Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Italy has posted the film’s opening sequence to their YouTube channel for eager viewers to see ahead of the film’s digital and streaming launch later this month.

For those who have seen the film, the first ten minutes include the movie’s subway sequence introducing Batman and setting the stage for the crime-infested streets of Gotham.

The Batman is set to launch digitally and will stream on HBO Max on April 18. If you purchase the film digitally you won’t only be get to see the adventures of the caped crusader, but also a ton of special features detailing the process that was involved in the making of the movie.

If you’re after even more The Batman content then the Blu-Ray and 4K releases of the movie will take place on May 24 and will be accompanied by more behind-the-scenes details about what went down in creating the blockbuster film.

This latest outing on the big screen for Gotham’s self-appointed savior is the first time that Robert Pattinson has starred in the role. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz in the role of Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

The Batman, which debuted in theatres on March 3, will be soon available to DCEU fans to purchase digitally and stream on HBO Max this April 18.