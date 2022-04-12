‘The Batman’ Blu-Ray features revealed

The Batman is set to launch on Blu-Ray next month and ahead of this launch, the bonus features for the release have been revealed.

According to High Def Disk News, the Blu-Ray release of The Batman will include 11 extra features exclusive to the physical release of the film. These are listed below.

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

These additions will also be available in the film’s 4K Ultra HD release, which will include the Blu-Ray version of the film and a digital code.

It was also announced today that The Batman is headed to HBO Max on the same day as its digital release, i.e., April 18. This precedes the Blu-Ray and 4K releases of the film which will take place almost a month later on May 24.

The Batman is the first time that Robert Pattinson took on the role of the caped crusader of Gotham. The movie, which was released back in March, told the story of the DC hero but kept him out of the larger DCEU and flaunted a completely new cast that included Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Universally loved by both critics and fans, The Batman currently boasts a Certified Fresh 85 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a similarly high audience score of 87 percent.