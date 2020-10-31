Watch: Willy’s Wonderland Trailer Teases Nicolas Cage’s Next Insane Adventure

For the last decade or so, Nicolas Cage has been one of the most prolific actors in the business, churning out multiple movies on an annual basis. The vast majority of them haven’t been particularly good, though, and the Academy Award winner has largely stuck to generic action thrillers that don’t require him to do very much besides show up and go home with a paycheck.

However, a lightbulb appears to have gone off in the 56 year-old’s head, one that seems to have convinced him to sign on to the most insane sounding projects that come across his desk, and his fans couldn’t be happier. Cage starred in seven entirely forgettable movies last year, but his next four sound like they’ll definitely be worth seeking out based entirely on how crazy they seem.

Next month’s Jiu Jitsu sees him playing a martial arts master battling an extraterrestrial threat, Pig stars the action icon as a mushroom forager whose prize truffle hunting porker goes missing, while he’s currently shooting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself that gets paid to attend birthday parties to reenact his most famous scenes, but also gets caught up with drug cartels and the CIA for good measure.

Then there’s also Willy’s Wonderland, which sounds so crazy that it has to be required viewing when it arrives next year. The film sees Cage play a janitor stranded in a remote town who spends the night in an abandoned theme park, only to discover that the animatronic animals that inhabit the place have come to life and are trying to kill him.

That sounds like an incredible opportunity for scenery-chewing Cage Rage and the memes that come with it, and with a teaser now out in the open, it shouldn’t be too long until we see a full-length trailer for Willy’s Wonderland.