Watchmen Star Reportedly Eyed For Female Lead In Spawn Reboot

Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot seems to be back on track and with casting heating up, we may now have an idea of who the female lead will be in the next reinvention of the hit comic book series.

For a while, there’ve been reports that McFarlane’s reboot was having trouble getting off the ground, leading many fans to believe it would never see the light of day. Now, however, it seems that thanks to the success of Joker, the film’s back on track and it appears that the hugely anticipated project will begin shooting this year. Whether or not McFarlane will direct it is still unknown, but we may now know someone who’s being eyed for the pic.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Disney was developing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston, and that a new Scream movie is in development – Watchmen star Regina King, or a Regina King-type actress if they can’t get her, is being looked at for the role of Spawn’s ex-wife, which would be the female lead in the movie. And though we’re told that other talent is under consideration as well, this is the only name we’ve been given at present.

Of course, King isn’t the only exciting individual being looked at for the Spawn reboot. Actor Josh Gad’s name has also been thrown around for the main villain and both would make impressive additions to an already stacked cast. In case you haven’t been keeping up, Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx will play the titular character and MCU star Jeremy Renner has also been confirmed for the role of Twitch. Suffice it to say, McFarlane is putting together quite the line-up.

