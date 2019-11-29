Over the summer, We Got This Covered brought you the news that Warner Bros. is “seriously considering” a Justice League reboot. The 2017 movie fell far short of the studio’s hopes for their answer to the Avengers so it makes sense that they’d be actively looking to relaunch the super-friends in a more successful way. Likewise, it makes sense that they’d be hoping to nab two very specific writers for the project.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad, Black Adam will appear in Shazam! 3 and J.J. Abrams had been offered a Green Lantern and/or Superman movie, all of which proved to be true – WB wants Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to pen the script for their Justice League reboot, alongside Geoff Johns and Chris Terrio.

While that’s a pretty exciting team right there, Markus and McFeely will no doubt grab the most attention as they’ve been two of the most important creative minds behind the MCU since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, penning each successive Cap film as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (and Thor: The Dark World, but don’t hold that against them).

Nearly all of their Marvel movies are some of the most popular comic book films of the past decade, so they’d certainly be smart choices for WB to snap up (Endgame pun intended). However, it’s unclear if they’ll end up signing on. After all, the duo haven’t had the nicest things to say about the DCEU in the past. Furthermore, we’re told that Warner Bros. has already discussed the project with them, but no deal has been made yet. Ditto for Johns and Terrio.

If Markus and McFeely did sign on though, this would be far from the first time Marvel creatives have hopped over to the DC universe. Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers, reshot the original JL in place of Zack Snyder and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn is working on The Suicide Squad. In fact, our source previously told us that Gunn might be overseeing the new Justice League, possibly even directing, as part of his major role in the DCEU going forward.

Tell us, though, who do you think should take over the Justice League franchise? Have your say in the usual place down below and stay tuned for further updates.