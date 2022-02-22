Now that we’re less than two months away from the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters, the threequel’s marketing machine is picking up speed, with a brand-new trailer premiering later this week. To further fuel fan anticipation, Warner Bros. has decided to release a batch of character posters that highlight the ensemble of characters making a return to the Wizarding World in April.

To say that the development of this follow-up has been scrutinized with difficulty and controversy since the release of the second movie in 2018 would be an understatement. From Warner Bros. finally giving Johnny Depp the boot and replacing him with Mads Mikkelsen – which continues to ignite fierce backlash to this day – to COVID-19 related incidents and hiatuses, The Secrets of Dumbledore has gone through it all.

For better or worse, though, the third installment is just around the corner and promises to delve deeper into the dark history of Albus Dumbledore, as the movie’s title aptly suggests. But from what we can see below in these newly released posters, creator J.K. Rowling isn’t forsaking the story’s other colorful characters in favor of detailing the lore and history of her fictional fantasy universe.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Character Posters Released 1 of 17

Click to skip































Click to zoom

This spinoff series was originally supposed to be a trilogy, with The Secrets of Dumbledore depicting the legendary and historic duel between the titular character and his rival Grindelwald, which ends with him winning the Elder Wand. Rowling has since outlined two other sequels that’ll follow Fantastic Beasts 3, likely to be released in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

As for The Secrets of Dumbledore, you can catch the movie in theaters on April 15.